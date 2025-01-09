Men assaulted man who asked them to quiet down at Willington business: police

State police have arrested three men who they said assaulted a 66-year-old man at a business in Willington on Wednesday night after the victim asked them to quiet down.

State troopers responded to a business on Adamec Road around 7:06 p.m. after people called 911 and reported that a few people were fighting and 15 to 20 people where trying to break it up.

When they arrived, the troopers found a 66-year-old man with a severe cut to the head and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Witnesses told the troopers that the victim had asked a group of people who were being loud and disruptive to quiet down, then two men assaulted the man and another threw a bar glass at his head, causing the cut, state police said.

State troopers went through camera footage and identified a 26-year-old Manchester man, a 29-year-old Wethersfield man and a 26-year-old Tolland man as the suspects.

One was charged with assault in the second degree on an elderly victim and the other two were charged with assault in the third degree on an elderly victim.

All three were charged with breach of peace in the second degree. They are due in Rockville Superior Court on Jan. 22.