Man Dies in House Fire in Colchester: FD

A man has died in a house fire in Colchester late Monday night, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cato Corner Road near the intersection of Prospect Hill Road around 11 p.m.

Firefighters elevated the fire to a second alarm, which allowed them to call in for more help.

According to fire officials, a man in his late 60s died in the fire. His identity has not been released.

State police are currently at the scene. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.