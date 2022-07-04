At Least 11 Hurt in Separate Shootings in Boston

At least 11 people were hurt in a series of violent incidents across Boston overnight, including two that left the victims with serious injuries.

Boston police confirmed officers responded to six different scenes between Sunday evening and Monday morning. The most serious of the incidents happened in a shooting on Elizabeth Street around 2:19 a.m., when a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, police said.

Another man was seriously injured in a shooting on Greenville Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday. He is listed in serious, but stable condition. Investigators stopped a vehicle that was seen leaving the area and found the driver also had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, as well as a loaded gun. That driver will face weapons charges.

Boston police released information about five other scenes as well. At 10:45 a.m. on Woodbole Avenue a youth was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Four more people were hurt in another shooting around 12:15 a.m., this time near Washington Street and Baily Street. Three victims, all men, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The fourth victim also went to the hospital on his own, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then around 1:15 a.m., a man was shot near Monsignor Reynolds Way. His injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Officers were then called to an address on Garfield Avenue. There, a woman reported she was grazed by a bullet that entered her home. She was treated on scene and did not go to the hospital. Investigators found shell casings and spent fireworks in the area.

Additionally, a gunshot victim walked in to Boston Medical Center for treatment overnight - it was not immediately clear if that victim was involved in any of the other incidents.

Boston police did not say if any of the incidents are connected, and none of the victims have been publicly identified at this time.

Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday morning that investigations were underway and that those responsible would be held accountable.

"My heart goes out to the family members and all those who are impacted by unnecessary and unacceptable violence in our city," Wu said. "We’re working every day to make sure that Boston is a city where everybody is supported, connected to opportunity and ensure accountability for what happened."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.