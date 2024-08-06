Litchfield

At least one person hospitalized after Litchfield crash

At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Litchfield and the injuries might be serious, according to state police.

State police said several vehicles were involved in a crash on Knife Shop Road around 10:48 a.m. Tuesday and Route 254 has been shut down at that intersection for the investigation.

The preliminary information is that there are possibly serious injuries and an ambulance transported at least one patient to an area hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

