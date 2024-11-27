Bristol

Athena looks to close two nursing homes in Bristol

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Athena Health Care Systems is looking to close two nursing homes in Bristol.

The healthcare agency filed letters of intent to close Sheriden Woods and Countryside Manor last week.

In the letter, Athena said Sheriden Woods is a 146-bed facility, which is located at 325 Stonecrest Dr. There are currently 136 residents staying there.

Countryside Manor is described as a 90-bed facility located at 1660 Stafford Ave. There are currently 84 residents staying there.

Athena said both nursing homes have been operating with losses for many years. They also cite significant physical plant issues at Countryside Manor.

The healthcare system said a high Medicaid population and a significant increase in the Medicaid rate also contributes to the need to close the facilities.

"There is adequate bed capacity in Bristol and surrounding communities to ensure the availability of ongoing care," the letter reads.

It's unknown when the nursing homes would close.

