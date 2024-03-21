Attorney for man killed outside Waterbury court stunned by the shooting

The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man outside the Waterbury courthouse. The gunshots rang out Thursday morning just after the victim finished court proceedings.

It started as a typical morning for attorney Ioannis Kaloidis with Kaloidis Law Firm, representing his client at the Waterbury courthouse.

“My client and I were in front of the judge earlier. He got a new date, and his case was continued. I shook his hand and told him I’d see him in a couple weeks,” he said.

As he was in the courtroom for another case, Kaloidis said a marshal sprinted out and everyone was told to stay inside.

“There was a sense of shock around the building as news spread that there was a shooting outside,” he said.

Waterbury police swarmed the area and found a 26-year-old Waterbury man shot outside on State Street. Officers say he was taken to the hospital where he died. Kaloidis later learned the victim was his client and couldn’t believe the news.

“He was not a witness in any upcoming trial. He was not cooperating in any way that you would think he was being targeted,” he said.

Officers say the shooter left the scene on a motorcycle before they arrived. Now investigators are trying to put together a suspect description.

“There were several witnesses at the scene. We’re also using some forensic and video surveillance right now to gather more information,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Spagnolo said the shooting is believed to have been targeted and the courthouse is safe.

“You’ll see a strong police presence tomorrow at the courthouse, but there’s no reason not to go to the courthouse, especially if you have an obligation to go to the courthouse tomorrow,” he said.

Kaliodis said this isn’t the first time a client has been shot outside the same courthouse. It happened six years ago, in what police say was a gang-related shooting.

“It is upsetting. Luckily my client six years ago survived. It wasn’t fatal,” he said.

Kaloidis said he was prepared to defend his client, but now won’t get proper closure for his case.

“We were sending an investigator out and locating witnesses and looking forward to clearing his name and it’s shame he won’t have that opportunity,” he said.

The victim’s name has not been released yet. Police are still looking for the shooter and ask anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.