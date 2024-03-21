Man critically injured in shooting outside Waterbury Superior Court: police

A man was shot outside Waterbury Superior Court Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 400 Grand Street around 11:45 a.m.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.