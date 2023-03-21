Carjacker Pushed Woman From Car in Wethersfield: Police

Wethersfield police are investigating after a man who said he had a gun pushed an elderly woman out of her car when she refused to drive him home and drove off in her car, police said.

Police responded to 100 Executive Square just after 2 p.m. Monday and the woman said a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s got into her vehicle as she was attempting to park in the parking lot, sat down and told her to take him home to an undisclosed location, police said.

The woman refused and the man said he had a gun, but did not show one, according to police.

Then he pushed the woman out of her 2011 Nissan Versa car and drove it away.

Police said the woman did not report any injuries but received medical attention at the scene.

The address where it happens appears to be senior housing.

Her vehicle was found unoccupied in Hartford around 9:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Rodriguez at 860-721-2872.