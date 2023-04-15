Man Accused of Carjacking Woman at Shelton Post Office

Police have arrested a man who is accused of carjacking a woman at a post office in Shelton on Friday.

Authorities said an elderly female went to the downtown post office and used the drop mailbox when an unknown man, later identified as Francisco Delgado, entered the back seat of her vehicle and asked her for money.

The woman gave the Delgado money and after, police said he told the woman to get out of the vehicle. He then drove away in her vehicle.

The woman was not injured and no weapon was displayed.

Shortly after the incident, detectives developed Delgado as a suspect. His information was passed on to officers in Shelton and other area police departments.

On Saturday, an officer in Shelton was on routine patrol when police said he saw the woman's stolen vehicle on Howe Avenue being driven by Delgado. The vehicle was then found shortly after unoccupied on Lakeview Avenue.

According to police, Delgado was found walking away from the vehicle and engaged officers in a foot pursuit. Other officers came to the scene and were able to apprehend Delgado in the woods by Roberts Street.

Delgado is facing charges including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.