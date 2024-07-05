Audit prompts questions about funding at Hartford learning center

An investigation is underway after an audit prompted questions about funding at a Hartford learning center.

City officials said it recently became aware of financial improprieties associated with the Kids Creative Learning Center during regular audits and agency reviews of city-funded programs.

The center is described by the city as an early learning facility that Hartford has contracted since 2023.

After learning about pending action from local and state authorities, city officials said it notified families and ended financial support for the center.

On Friday, Mayor Arunan Arulampalam released a statement saying:

“My administration is committed to strong systems of oversight and accountability for the non-profits we rely upon in Hartford, ensuring they meet critical standards for the caliber of service being delivered and abiding by clear controls on the use of public dollars. City officials will continue to work with law enforcement on this matter to hold all parties accountable for any improper use of city funding, while also maintaining access to proven high quality early childhood education and programming for Hartford's children”

At this time, the Department of Families, Children and Youth is available to help Hartford families in the transition. Anyone who needs help finding early childcare arrangements can call DFCY at (860) 757-9595 or by going to the Hartford Early Learning website.