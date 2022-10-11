Authorities Look for New Haven Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Woman

Authorities are looking for a New Haven man after he didn't show up in court last week where he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.

The U.S. Division of Criminal Justice said 38-year-old Carlos Mejia allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old woman.

In trial testimony, the woman said that her apartment had failed inspection and the landlord had hired contractors to repair damage inside her home. A lockbox was installed on the front door of the building so that contractors could get in when the woman wasn't home.

She told authorities that one night, she was asleep in her bedroom and was woken up by noise in her kitchen. She then went into the kitchen and saw Mejia had used the key in the lockbox to get inside.

Mejia then followed the woman throughout her apartment and sexually assaulted her, she told authorities.

He's been found guilty of first-degree sexual assault. He was free on a surety bond during the trial, but he didn't appear in court for the verdict, according to officials.

Police have issued a re-arrest order and bond has been set at $750,000. Mejia faces up to 20 years in prison and he has a court date scheduled for Dec. 5.