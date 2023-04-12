avelo airlines

Avelo Airlines to Bring Back Nonstop Daily Flights to Orlando From New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines is bringing back nonstop daily flights from New Haven to Orlando for the summer.

The daily nonstop flights from Tweed-New Haven Airport to Orlando International Airport will run between June 20 and September 6.

Avelo is also offering twice daily service weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the same time period.

One-way fares for the Tuesday and Wednesday summer flights start at $59.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can get more details here.

This article tagged under:

avelo airlines
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us