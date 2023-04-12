Avelo Airlines to Bring Back Nonstop Daily Flights to Orlando From New Haven

Avelo Airlines is bringing back nonstop daily flights from New Haven to Orlando for the summer.

The daily nonstop flights from Tweed-New Haven Airport to Orlando International Airport will run between June 20 and September 6.

Avelo is also offering twice daily service weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the same time period.

One-way fares for the Tuesday and Wednesday summer flights start at $59.

