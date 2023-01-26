avelo airlines

Avelo Flight Forced to Return to Tweed After Takeoff Thursday

An Avelo flight was forced to return to Tweed New Haven Airport a short time after takeoff Thursday afternoon.

Flight 317 to Orlando took off from Tweed around 3:30 p.m.

Several minutes after departing, the plane headed back to the airport and landed without incident, according to an Avelo spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the airline's team is reviewing what caused the flight to have to divert back to Tweed.

