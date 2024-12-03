Avon Pet Pantry celebrates one year and welcomes rescue dog back after surgery

On Tuesday, the Avon Pet Pantry celebrated its one-year anniversary. The pantry provides support to the local community by providing free pet food, toys, blankets and more for dog and cat owners.

“Since 2022, there’s literally been a 170% increase in abandonment and animal cruelty,” Avon Animal Control Officer Angela Grano said. “Which is kind of an astonishing statistics for the state of Connecticut.”

Amelia Airheart was the guest of honor at the party with the rescue welcoming her back after recovering from life-threatening injuries.

“Her pelvis was broken in four places,” Grano said. “She now has a metal plate. She’s undergone extensive surgery. She has proven to be a miracle recovery dog.”

Amelia sustained these injuries over the summer when she was allegedly thrown from a car window. Animal control said her assaulters have not been identified or located.

“Reach out to your local shelter, the Humane Society, the State of Connecticut, DEEP, a friend,” Grano said. “Just please know that there are alternatives to cruelty.”

The surrounding community raised nearly $10,000 to fund Amelia’s surgery. Neighbors and best friends Donna Grossman and Lisa Ogren didn’t hesitate to help out Grano, who they call a friend.

“Angela said they either, you know, if they couldn’t raise the funds, they would have had to put her down,” said Ogren, who lives in Canton. “Donna and I both said whatever you need to do, have the surgery tonight, and we’ll just do it.”

“She’s been jumping all over us and kissing us,” Grossman said. “I swear she knows.”

Amelia is now healthy and lives in a new home.