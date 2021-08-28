Back-to-School: Over 500 Backpacks Given to Kids in Middletown

More than 500 kids were given new backpacks full of school supplies for the start of the school year in Middletown.

On Saturday, kids and families came out to AME Zion Church for this year's back-to-school community day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The event also included a bounce house, arts and crafts, and free food. Free boxes of fresh food from the USDA was provided to families by the Amazing Grace Food Pantry.

NBC Connecticut

The Middletown Health Department was on-site to give free vaccine shots to anyone who wanted it that was 12 and up. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots were all available.