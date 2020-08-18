Another UConn Student Tests Positive For COVID-19

A fifth student on the UConn campus in Storrs has tested positive for COVID-19.

That is one new case on campus since Monday's reported cases.

Two off-campus commuter students also tested positive. A third commuting student who was positive was later determined to have been a "residual positive," because the student previously had been infected with COVID-19 but has medically recovered, according to UConn.

There are currently 25 students in medical quarantine on campus after potentially coming in contact with the students who are positive for coronavirus. That is up from 13 students on Monday. Those students are being kept in five "isolation spaces" being used for quarantine purposes, the university said.

“There will undoubtedly be more positive cases as more test results are returned in the coming days, and we will address each the same way as we work to protect the health of individual students and our community,” said UConn Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty.

As of Tuesday, the test results of 3,850 residential students have been reported with the five positive cases for a positivity rate of just above 0.1%.