Bridgeport Schools Move to Half-Days for Rest of Week Due to Hot Weather

Bridgeport Public Schools will be dismissing students early for the rest of the week because of hot weather and operate on a half-day schedule.

A post on the Bridgeport Public Schools Facebook page says many of the district’s schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees Tuesday.

“The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone,” Supt. Michael Testani wrote in a statement to families.



