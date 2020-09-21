colchester

Colchester School Goes Remote For 14 Days After Several Staff Members Quarantine

Colchester Elementary School will be closed for in-person learning for 14 days due to a staffing shortage, according to school administrators.

There will be no online learning on Tuesday either so that teachers can prepare for remote learning.

Three staff members at Colchester Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19 and other staff and some students who came in contact with them have been quarantined, Superintendent Jeffrey Burt said in a post on the school district's website on Monday.

The number of staff members in quarantine meant the school could not remain open to provide instruction to all students, Burt said.

The school will reopen on October 5, if it is safe to do so.

