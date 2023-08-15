Hartford

Hartford Public Schools holds back-to-school celebration at XL Center

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford Public Schools is holding a back-to-school celebration Tuesday ahead of the new school year. The first day of school for Hartford Public Schools is Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The celebration is at the XL Center and it continues until 1 p.m.

The Hartford schools website says there will be free backpacks, school supplies, food and activities for the whole family.

Free shuttle service

Free shuttles are available to and from the XL Center, running every half hour from the following schools:

  • Naylor - beginning at 9:40 a.m.
  • ELAMS - beginning at 9:50 a.m.
  • MLK - beginning at 9:40 a.m.
  • Global - beginning at 9:50 a.m.

The XL Center is located a 1 Civic Center Plaza in Hartford.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordback to schoolconnecticut schools
