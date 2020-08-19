New Britain

New Britain School District Releases Details on Computers for Students

The Consolidated School District of New Britain will be providing electronic devices to students in the district and announced the plan on Facebook.

Students in pre-Kindergarten will get an iPad, students in kindergarten and first grade will get a touchscreen Chromebook, while students in grades 2 through 8 will get a Chromebook and students in grades 9 through 12 will get a laptop, according to the Facebook post.

The school district’s Facebook post says the devices will be distributed at the school the student is enrolled in and the school will be in touch about distribution times and dates.

See the school reopening plan on the school district’s website.

