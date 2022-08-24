School Begins in East Hartford, Glastonbury

Wednesday is the first day of school in East Hartford and Glastonbury and one superintendent described the first day back as being like Super Bowl Sunday while another said there are some first day jitters.

“We are just thrilled to have our kids back in class and back in our schools, back in our hallways. And, you know, certainly the past two years have made us all step back and appreciate moments like this a little bit more.” Dr. Nathan Quesnel, superintendent of schools in East Hartford, said.

Schools have dealt with restrictions over the last couple of years because of COVID-19 and the districts do have new guidelines from the state Department of Health and they are focused on keeping students in schools. That includes wearing a mask for people who have mild symptoms but test negative.

Dr. Alan Bookman, superintendent of schools in Glastonbury, is excited to have new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Graphic Arts and Math) labs.

The school district hired new teachers and converted some of the traditional shop and automotive classes into the new labs. Bookman said all the classes are full and students are excited.

School districts face another challenge in hiring enough teachers and having people they can rely on to substitute.

“I don't think there’s any question about that. Many of our substitutes from last year are now full-time teachers in other school systems, so we looked at our list and we said there, we will really struggle as far as substitutes are concerned. And we struggled last year too. We have given the go ahead for our principals to hire some additional full-time paraprofessionals who are willing to substitute as needed,” Bookman said.

Of course, some children will have some anxiety and experts have advice on how you can help your child.

“So, for some kids, they may start to get more fussy, they may start to express more worries, they may start to get a little bit more irritable. And for other kids, you may start to see more things like tummy aches, headaches, problems sleeping, so you know your kid the best. Look to see how they may be different then how they normally are, and then trying to see if there's opportunities to create a schedule, to build some normalcy to reduce stress during the day,” Dr. Melissa Santos, Connecticut Children’s division head of pediatric psychology, said.

She recommends that parents and guardians create that routine at home and try to eliminate stress, such as where the backpack is, and build a normal bedtime routine for your children. She also said it’s important to check in with your child every day.

Ask what was the good of the day, what was not so good? What are you most looking forward to about tomorrow? What are you least looking forward to?

She said you may start to learn what the world is like for your child and how you can best be helpful to them.

Sometimes kids just want us to listen, she said, and they’re not looking for parents to fix anything or give them solutions.