State Leaders to Discuss Guidance for 2022-2023 School Year

There is still a bit of summer left, but the new school year will be here before we know it.

On Tuesday, state leaders will be discussing back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 school year.

Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani and other officials will hold a news conference in Hartford Tuesday morning to announce the details of “Launching into Healthy Learning,” which officials said provides school districts with recommendations, tools and strategies they can use to reduce learning disruptions and keep students and staff safely in school.

The news conference will be held at 11:30 a.m.

In July, the Connecticut State Department of Education announced an update of the Connecticut Learning Hub for the 2022-2023 school year, where students, families and educators can access resources intended to accelerate learning in the classroom and advance equity in the educational system.