A student at Lincoln Middle School in Meriden has tested positive for COVID-19.

Meriden’s Public School Superintendent, Mark Benigni, released a statement by video, saying the Meriden Health and Human Services Department is reaching out to all families whose children are considered a close contact of the positive student and will provide guidance.

You can watch the superintendent’s video here.

Dr. Benigni Message 9-10-20 from District Streaming on Vimeo.