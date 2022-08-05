Bank of America Offers Free Admission to 2 Area Museums

If you’re a Bank of America credit or debit cardholder with an open weekend, then Bank of America is offering free admission to the Wadsworth Atheneum and New Britain Museum of American Art.

Just present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card with photo ID for free general admission to these museums on Saturday or Sunday. Guests can’t get in for free and the admission doesn't include fundraisers, special exhibits, or ticketed shows.

At the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, you can catch the “HAMILTON: THE ART OF REMAKING HISTORY” exhibit where viewers can see what historical art and costumes inspired “Hamilton.” The New Britain Museum of American Art is displaying “30 Americans,” a series of artworks celebrating significant Black artists.

This is part of the Bank of America’s “Museums on Us” program. In a release, Bank of America says it believes the “arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive.”

As part of the program, cardholders gain free access to 225 museums across the nation on the first full weekend of each month. Find out more about the program here.