Bear Cubs Land on Roof in Granby

Seeing bears in parts of Connecticut is not terribly unusual, but having one bear cub fall on your roof is another story, not to mention two. It happened in Granby on Tuesday.

The bear cubs appear to be OK and it’s a story that the Webster family has captured on video.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brandon Webster, his wife, Amanda, and their two sons see bears from time to time at their home and the Granby dad started filming when he saw one bear chasing another.

When he went around back, the bears started climbing a tree, and he filmed. As he recorded, the unbelievable happened. One bear cub fell, hitting part of the roof, then another did too.

They scampered away, appearing to be OK.

Hopefully, the shingles on the roof will be too.