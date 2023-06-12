Bear found in downtown Hartford tranquilized and moved

A bear that was found in downtown Hartford Sunday afternoon was tranquilized and moved to a wooded habitat, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
DEEP said Encon police responded after Hartford police contacted them about a yearling in a tree near 439 Farmington Ave. around 2 p.m. and the young bear was found in downtown Hartford.
DEEP said officers were able to safely tranquilize it and transport it to a nearby wooded habitat.
