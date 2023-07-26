Beat the heat: tips for staying safe in hot temperatures

The state's extreme hot weather protocol has been activated starting on Wednesday with heat indexes in the upper 90s to 100 degrees the next few days.

If you want to be outside, maybe getting some yard work done or exercising, the early morning is the time to do it.

An acute care surgeon at Hartford Hospital recommends you avoid being outside during the middle of the day.

If you have to, you should stay in the shade, stay hydrated and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He says you can become overwhelmed by the heat in just 15 or 20 minutes.

If you are staying inside your house and you don't have air conditioning, stay in a well ventilated area. Close your window shades to avoid direct sunlight and have fans around your home.

You can also chill the air by place ice or damp clothes in front of a fan.

Some other suggestions include taking frequent showers or cool baths to keep your body temperature down.

“When we get overheated, we naturally shunt blood to our skin and if we can cool our skin down, even with things like damp rags, we can often mitigate some of the effects of the heat," said Hartford Healthcare Acute Care Surgeon Alfred Croteau.