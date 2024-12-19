Feeling down this holiday season? Here's how you can beat the blues

While it may be the most wonderful time of the year for the holidays, you may find yourself not feeling all that cheerful. It may be a case of the holiday blues, and experts say that’s not uncommon.

There was a festive ring at UConn Health with Christmas music from the school’s orchestra and acapella group providing a soothing feeling.

“Music is so relaxing and gets you off of the stressors of everyday life and what better way to celebrate the season than with music,” Rubi Diaz, of West Hartford, said.

The holiday jingles and light displays all across the state are lifting spirits up this season.

“Christmas. The music and like the décor - decorating and all of that stuff,” 8-year-old Sophia Diaz, of West Hartford, said.

But not everyone is feeling that Yuletide energy and may instead feel a little bummed.

“Many people struggle around the holidays for a variety of reasons with feeling more down, having less energy,” Karen Steinberg Gallucci, UConn Health psychology professor, said.

She said this time of year may be a painful one for some if they’ve lost a loved one or are feeling lonely being away from family. The cold weather could also be a contributing factor.

“The winter, the colder months, the reduced sunlight, all those things impact mood,” Gallucci said.

University of New Haven psychology professor Melissa Whitson said it’s OK if you’re feeling the holiday blues.

“It's very normal to feel that way and it doesn't mean that you know you don't have lots of positive things going on in your life,” Whitson said.

She said acknowledging your feelings is a good first step and if you’re able to, volunteering in the community could help as well.

“Giving back, we often can feel a lot better when we give to others,” Whitson said.

If you feel the need for connections, both professors recommend going outside to relieve some stress or find some free community activities.

“If there’s one thing that can unite us, it’s music and it can be a form of solace as well, even in difficult times,” Rubi Diaz said.

The professors said other mood boosters that could help include making some art or even simply watching cute animal videos.