‘Because of the Brave' donates thousands for Bristol police memorial

A nonprofit created by a Connecticut woman has raised thousands of dollars through t-shirt sales for the Bristol Police Department.

"Because of the Brave," created by Cheshire native Hayley Falk, raised $5,000 for the department to use toward constructing a new memorial.

It will honor fallen officers Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy who died after being ambushed while responding to a call on Oct. 12, 2022.

Three other Bristol officers that died in the line of duty will also be honored - Officer James McNamee, Officer James Burns and Officer Ernest Schilke.

Following the deaths of Demonte and Hamzy, there was an outpouring of support from the community. And where a makeshift memorial grew is where a new tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice will lay.

"We will spend the rest of our lifetimes making sure people know who you were not only as police officers, but as the wonderful humans you were," Falk said.

Falk created the nonprofit at the age of 16 to honor veterans and first responders. For more information about the nonprofit, click here.