Bristol tragedy

‘Because of the Brave' donates thousands for Bristol police memorial

By Angela Fortuna

Because of the Brave

A nonprofit created by a Connecticut woman has raised thousands of dollars through t-shirt sales for the Bristol Police Department.

"Because of the Brave," created by Cheshire native Hayley Falk, raised $5,000 for the department to use toward constructing a new memorial.

It will honor fallen officers Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy who died after being ambushed while responding to a call on Oct. 12, 2022.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Three other Bristol officers that died in the line of duty will also be honored - Officer James McNamee, Officer James Burns and Officer Ernest Schilke.

Following the deaths of Demonte and Hamzy, there was an outpouring of support from the community. And where a makeshift memorial grew is where a new tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice will lay.

"We will spend the rest of our lifetimes making sure people know who you were not only as police officers, but as the wonderful humans you were," Falk said.

Local

new haven 35 mins ago

Menorah Lighting Festival held in New Haven

energy 1 hour ago

Affordability gap report reflects higher home energy costs in Connecticut

Falk created the nonprofit at the age of 16 to honor veterans and first responders. For more information about the nonprofit, click here.

This article tagged under:

Bristol tragedyfundraising
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us