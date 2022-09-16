Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut

The company has released a list of 56 of the 150 stores it will close

Bed Bath & Beyond in Redwood City, California, June 27, 2022. The home goods chain announced plans to eliminate 20 percent of its workforce and shutter nearly 150 of its stores in an effort to avoid bankruptcy.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut.

The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford.

Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the locations on 850 Hartford Turnpike in Waterford and the one at the Ridgeway Shopping Center at 2275 Summer St. in Stamford.

CNBC reports that these closures are part of the company’s plan to try to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.

See the list of closures here.

