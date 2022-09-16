Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut.

The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford.

Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the locations on 850 Hartford Turnpike in Waterford and the one at the Ridgeway Shopping Center at 2275 Summer St. in Stamford.

CNBC reports that these closures are part of the company’s plan to try to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.

See the list of closures here.