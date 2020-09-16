Berlin

Berlin to Hold Groundbreaking for Development Near Train Station

train-tracks-generic-railroad-2016
NBC 7

A new development will bring apartments, a medical office, and restaurant and retail space to the area near the train station in Berlin and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held this morning.

The governor will be in Berlin at at 10:30 a.m. for the groundbreaking ceremony for Steele Boulevard in Berlin.

The governor’s office said part of an $18 million transit-oriented development project near the Berlin Train Station, the boulevard will connect the buildings of the Steele Center development to Farmington Avenue and the station’s parking lot.

Local

Willimantic 55 mins ago

Man Accused of Stealing, Crashing Ambulance in Willimantic

first alert weather 4 hours ago

Smoky Skies Slightly Bring Down Temperatures in Conn. Today

Steele Center will have 76 market-rate apartments, a medical office and restaurant and retail space adjacent to the train station.

People participating in the news conference include:

  • Gov. Ned Lamont
  • Berlin Mayor Mark Kaczynski
  • Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti
  • Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman
  • Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Betsey Wingfield
  • Office of Policy and Management Deputy Secretary Kosta Diamantis

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us