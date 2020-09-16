Berlin to Hold Groundbreaking for Development Near Train Station

A new development will bring apartments, a medical office, and restaurant and retail space to the area near the train station in Berlin and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held this morning.
The governor will be in Berlin at at 10:30 a.m. for the groundbreaking ceremony for Steele Boulevard in Berlin.
The governor’s office said part of an $18 million transit-oriented development project near the Berlin Train Station, the boulevard will connect the buildings of the Steele Center development to Farmington Avenue and the station’s parking lot.
Steele Center will have 76 market-rate apartments, a medical office and restaurant and retail space adjacent to the train station.
People participating in the news conference include:
- Gov. Ned Lamont
- Berlin Mayor Mark Kaczynski
- Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti
- Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman
- Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Betsey Wingfield
- Office of Policy and Management Deputy Secretary Kosta Diamantis