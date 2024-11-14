BermudAir to offer nonstop service from Bradley Airport

You will be able to fly nonstop from Connecticut to Bermuda in the spring.

BermudAir will begin direct service from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Bermuda (BDA,) beginning April 3.

The route will run twice a week, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights depart from Bradley at 6:20 p.m. and take just under two hours.

BermudAir said tickets will be available starting today and can be booked directly at flybermudair.com or through travel agents. Fares start at $239.

The airline said complimentary beverages will be available, including Bermuda-sourced spirits and soft drinks along with island-inspired snacks served in glassware.

“We’re thrilled to connect Connecticut residents with Bermuda’s incredible beauty and culture,” Adam Scott, CEO and founder of BermudAir said in a statement.

“We are thrilled that BermudAir has chosen Bradley International Airport as one of its airports,” Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement. “This new route will provide convenient connectivity for leisure and business travellers who are looking to visit this popular destination and aligns with our commitment to offer access to more international routes.”