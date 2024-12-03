Bethlehem

Bethlehem's Christmas Town Festival happening this weekend

digital visualization of christmas decoration
The 43rd annual Christmas Town Festival is happening in Bethlehem this weekend.

It is held on the Bethlehem Town Green and runs from Friday, Dec. 6 to Saturday, Dec. 7.  

The goal of the Christmas Town Festival is to raise money to help support Memorial Hall, the community center in Bethlehem, and people come from near and far.

Admission is free and shuttle buses to the festival are also free.

If you go, you can take part in a scavenger hunt, go on a hayride, take photos with Santa and more.

Friday, Dec. 6

Festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

6 p.m.: Opening ceremony and tree lighting, followed by the illuminated fire truck procession down Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 7

The festival runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

10 a.m.: “Santa Made Me Do It” 5K

Bethlehem ornaments

The town also has a special limited-edition pewter Christmas ornament every year and the 2024 ornament is “Under the Mistletoe.”

The ornaments are for sale now for $12, plus $1.50 for postage and a $1 handling charge.

The ornaments are also for sale in town at:

  • Ace Hardware
  • Bethlehem Town Hall
  • ​Bethlehem Post Office
  • Diane's Gift and Garden
  • Thomaston Savings Bank
  • Little Town Deli
  • Towne Apothecary
  • In the Town Hall during the Festival

