Bethlehem's Christmas Town Festival happening this weekend

The 43rd annual Christmas Town Festival is happening in Bethlehem this weekend.

It is held on the Bethlehem Town Green and runs from Friday, Dec. 6 to Saturday, Dec. 7.

The goal of the Christmas Town Festival is to raise money to help support Memorial Hall, the community center in Bethlehem, and people come from near and far.

Admission is free and shuttle buses to the festival are also free.

If you go, you can take part in a scavenger hunt, go on a hayride, take photos with Santa and more.

Friday, Dec. 6

Festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

6 p.m.: Opening ceremony and tree lighting, followed by the illuminated fire truck procession down Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 7

The festival runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

10 a.m.: “Santa Made Me Do It” 5K

Learn more about the festival here.

Bethlehem ornaments

The town also has a special limited-edition pewter Christmas ornament every year and the 2024 ornament is “Under the Mistletoe.”

The ornaments are for sale now for $12, plus $1.50 for postage and a $1 handling charge.

The ornaments are also for sale in town at:

Ace Hardware

Bethlehem Town Hall

​Bethlehem Post Office

Diane's Gift and Garden

Thomaston Savings Bank

Little Town Deli

Towne Apothecary

In the Town Hall during the Festival

Learn more about the ornaments and see photos of them here.

Get more information on holiday light displays here.