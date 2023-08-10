‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience' opens Friday in Hartford

“Howard Carter was a British archaeologist that was passionate about what he did, and he was convinced there was an undisturbed, intact tomb in that valley of the kings,” Executive Director Mark Lach said.

In 1922, Howard Carter, a British archaeologist, discovered the tomb of King Tut in Egypt.

“The objects from Tutankhamun’s tomb are back in Egypt, the reason we talk about this archaeological discovery is because it’s the only tomb to this day that has been discovered with the things still inside,” Lach said.

National Geographic’s "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" opens Friday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lach said at each corner, he hopes visitors find a new discovery, including a replica of King Tut’s mummy.

“It’s been done in a very scientific way, the CT scan of the mummy, that was done in 2005, that information helped the artist, Gary Stabb, make a print of the shape of the mummy,” Lach said.

Photos: Get a sneak peek at the King Tut exhibit coming to Hartford

Visitors can also take a virtual reality tour of the tomb and play an ancient board game.

“It’s just like a game that Tutankhamun played,” Lach said. “We have enlarged it now so you can play as a family the same game Tutankhamun played.”

The final stop is an immersive room that transports people in Hartford to Egypt.

“Taking a hot air balloon over the pyramid, walking down a marketplace in Cairo, standing in the valley of the kings,” Lach said.

The gallery is open until Oct. 15. For more information visit here.