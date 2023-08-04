If you ever dreamed of being an archeologist or you love Egyptian history, you'll want to head to Hartford for an immersive exhibit on King Tut.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience starts on Aug. 11 and it will be at the Connecticut Convention Center.

What is it?

The National Geographic Society and Paquin Entertainment Group created the exhibit, which is meant to make you feel like you are traveling back in time to Ancient Egypt.

It's a chance to get a virtual look at the artifacts from King Tut’s tomb and take a journey to explore his life.

“When new technology meets the ancient world, visitors have an experience unlike anything before,” Tony Luckett, vice president of business development for the National Geographic Society, said in a statement. “Beyond King Tut is a ground-breaking immersive experience that presents historical facts and a fascinating story. Guests will experience the splendor of Ancient Egypt, with a multi-sensory journey.”

There will be nine galleries to take you on a journey through King Tut’s rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb, the mysteries surrounding his early death and his journey to the afterlife, according to a news release.

Tickets are on sale at www.beyondkingtut.com.

The Connecticut Convention Center is at 100 Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.

Tickets are timed and dated. Prices start at $29.99 for adults and $23.99 for children between 5 and 15 years old.