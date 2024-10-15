Bicyclist injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for what appeared to be critical injuries after a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a pedestrian being hit by an evading vehicle at the intersection of Chopsey Hill Road and the entrance to Route 8/25 north around 10:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area and found a 34-year-old man from Bridgeport lying in the intersection. He appeared to be in critical condition.

The man was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, a black Honda sedan was traveling west on Chopsey Hill Road when he hit the man on the bicycle at the intersection with the entrance to Route 8/25 north.

After the collision, the vehicle reportedly fled the scene and traveled toward Route 8/25 north.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer E. Quiles at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS. Tips can also be sent by email to Officer E. Quiles at Eroildo.Quiles@bridgeportct.gov.