Big E Bakery to Sell Cream Puffs and Eclairs to Go

If you’ve been dreaming of treats from the Big E, you can now get them to enjoy at home.

The Big E Bakery will be open at the Eastern States Exposition New England Center on weekends, beginning this weekend.

The Big E Bakery will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning May 22 and 23, and you will be able to pick up the Big E Cream Puff and Éclair at the bakery drive-up window.

Cream puffs and eclairs will sell for $5 for a three-pack; $14 for a six-pack; $25 for any combination. Add $1 each to add ganache topping on cream puffs.

Cash and credit card accepted and the Big E Bakery website said there is no charge to visit the Bakery via Gate 2.

To get your treats, enter the grounds at the exposition’s gate 2, take an immediate left down the Fair’s Hampden Avenue, and a right at the fire station to the bakery window.

You will be asked to remain in your vehicle at all times and wear a face mask or covering when ordering and accepting food.

After getting your food, you will be directed to exit the grounds.