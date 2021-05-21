Big E

Big E Bakery to Sell Cream Puffs and Eclairs to Go

Big E cream puffs
Eastern States Exposition

If you’ve been dreaming of treats from the Big E, you can now get them to enjoy at home.

The Big E Bakery will be open at the Eastern States Exposition New England Center on weekends, beginning this weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Big E Bakery will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning May 22 and 23, and you will be able to pick up the Big E Cream Puff and Éclair at the bakery drive-up window.

Cream puffs and eclairs will sell for $5 for a three-pack; $14 for a six-pack; $25 for any combination. Add $1 each to add ganache topping on cream puffs.

Cash and credit card accepted and the Big E Bakery website said there is no charge to visit the Bakery via Gate 2.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Israel May 20

Are We Closer to a Ceasefire in Gaza?

military veterans 22 hours ago

Biden Administration's COVID-19 Restrictions Still Preventing Key Agency From Helping Veterans

Covid-19 Vaccine May 20

You Could Get Free Ice Cream With Your COVID Vaccine

To get your treats, enter the grounds at the exposition’s gate 2, take an immediate left down the Fair’s Hampden Avenue, and a right at the fire station to the bakery window.

You will be asked to remain in your vehicle at all times and wear a face mask or covering when ordering and accepting food.

After getting your food, you will be directed to exit the grounds.

This article tagged under:

Big E
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us