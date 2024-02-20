Big Time Rush is performing at the Big E this year

For all of you boy band lovers, a special guest is performing at the Big E this year.

The Big E announced that Big Time Rush will take the stage at this year's festival. The show will take place on Sept. 29.

Big Time Rush — comprised of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega — is known for big-time hits including "Worldwide," "Boyfriend," "Halfway There," "Til I Forget About You" and more.

📣📣📣



Who’s ready!? We’re hitting the road for a few exclusive shows later this year!



Presale starts on Wed @ 12pm (local time)



Aug 09 / Bethlehem, PA

Aug 30 / Costa Mesa, CA

Sep 07 / Timonium, MD

Sep 29 / W Springfield, MA pic.twitter.com/6OYdSuWJHb — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) February 20, 2024

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The band reunited in 2020 after spending roughly eight years apart.

Concert tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.