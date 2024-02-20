The Big E

Big Time Rush is performing at the Big E this year

Get ready to feel nostalgic with a special performance by Big Time Rush in this year's festival.

By Angela Fortuna

iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show

For all of you boy band lovers, a special guest is performing at the Big E this year.

The Big E announced that Big Time Rush will take the stage at this year's festival. The show will take place on Sept. 29.

Big Time Rush — comprised of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega — is known for big-time hits including "Worldwide," "Boyfriend," "Halfway There," "Til I Forget About You" and more.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The band reunited in 2020 after spending roughly eight years apart.

Concert tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

This article tagged under:

The Big Econcerts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us