Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown

Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown.

“All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.

The company said it is looking to build at 850 South Main St. in Middletown.

Big Y was founded in 1936 and the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a "Y," according to the company.

There are several Big Y stores across the state.