Bikers Participate in 18th Annual Officer Peter J. Lavery Memorial Run

The community will come together to celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of Master Police Officer Peter J. Lavery in Newington on Sunday.

The long-time member of the Newington Police Department was shot and killed in 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Lavery served in the Newington Police Department for 17 years and motorcycle riding was something he loved to do. He even got to do it on duty when he was selected to be one of two motorcycle officers in 2002.

Sunday marks the 18th annual Memorial Motorcycle Ride in his honor.

Bikers will travel 35 miles through several towns including Berlin, Cromwell, Glastonbury, Middletown, Portland, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield.

The money raised is put into the Peter J. Lavery Memorial Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to students pursuing an education in law enforcement or criminal justice.