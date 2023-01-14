Black Bear Makes Winter Home Under Connecticut Couple's Deck

As Connecticut's bear population expands it is causing unwanted visits in some neighborhoods.

Just as there are several bear sightings in the fall, it's also common to see them in the winter.

One black bear has found a new home for the winter - someone's actual home. The bear has marked its territory, too, denning under a deck in Hartford County.

The couple we spoke to asked us not to share their names to protect their identity.

"It's building a home, ripping apart all my shrubs. Now he's involved in the air conditioner, which I was concerned because if he gets involved in the air conditioner, rips out some of the wires, possibly a fire. And also, there's about 8 kids on the block now that can't go out."

Concerned and uncomfortable, the couple let DEEP know about the situation, hoping to get the bear removed.

"They said, 'you know, unless they become a hazard or break into the house or attack someone, there's nothing we're going to do. You know, this happens.'"

But DEEP says, if left alone, bears will make their way to a more natural habitat. Only in rare instances, like if they can't leave safely on their own, are bears removed.

Why are residents commonly seeing bears this time of year? According to DEEP, black bears aren't true hibernators, so they can remain active throughout the winter, especially when there's little snow and mild temperatures.

One way the couple has tried to deter the bear's visits is by putting a boom box on the deck.

"So that's when we thought, OK. We looked up what can we do. Loud music, stuff like that to try to get him off the property and I guess he left after the music. But he came back two days later."

Other safety tips include putting away all food sources, including bird feeders and garbage cans. Additionally, make sure you clean your grills and take the garbage out the day of trash pickup as opposed to the night before.

And above all, do not approach a bear if you see one, DEEP warns.