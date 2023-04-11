Black Maternal Health Week Kicks Off on Tuesday

Tuesday kicks off Black Maternal Health Week and the focus is on both the mom and the baby.

Five New Haven-based organizations have teamed up and one of their main goals is breastfeeding-related.

They are trying to spread the word about breastfeeding laws in Connecticut, advocate for more breastfeeding policies in the workplace and increase the number of businesses that are breastfeeding friendly work sites.

The organizations say Black mothers are less likely to continue breastfeeding three or even six months into the baby's life. They are hoping these changes will make it easier for moms.

“We know that breastfeeding benefits both the mom and the baby through reducing the baby's risk of asthma, obesity, type one diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome, but it also helps the mom by reducing the mom's risk to ovarian cancer, as well as type two diabetes and high blood pressure," said President of New Haven Chapter of Links Incorporated Toni Harp.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 80 percent of maternal deaths in the United States in 2021 were preventable. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues.

You can find more information on Black Maternal Health Week here.