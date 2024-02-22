Black Owned Business Expo highlights local vendors in Hartford

Dozens of Black-owned businesses were showcased Thursday evening at Dunkin' Park.

It was a bustling scene at the YG Club at Dunkin' Park as local vendors show off their wares. That includes Da Last Drip, a sauce company.

“It’s my passion to make sauce. I’ve been doing it for a while. I love cooking. I love entrepreneurship. I love putting them together,” Donovan Evans, CEO of Da Last Drip, said.

Evans is one of more than 60 vendors at the Black Owned Business Expo. It’s a partnership between the Hartford Yard Goats and The Sto.

We have businesses that really feed the mind, body and soul and so everything from sweet treats to holistic products,” Jennifer Wilder, co-founder of The Sto, said.

Wilder, an organizer of the event said it’s about promoting Black and Brown-owned businesses and networking with others to build growth and support.

“We wanted to be able to bring people into the city of Hartford to be able to see all of the creative and innovative businesses that are run by Black and Brown people from the area,” she said.

For freelance artist Payge Boyd, the exposure is helpful.

“Everyone is phenomenal, so this is a great opportunity for people to see what people have to offer and to reach out and connect with them as well,” she said.

She said events like this help change the narrative when it comes to talking about the Black and Brown communities.

“People get a new perspective and new light of what we can do,” Boyd said.

Evans said ultimately, he’s a small entrepreneur looking to grow in the future.

“Help build the economy and help others to see that there is the possibility to have growth out here with minorities,” he said.

This won’t be the only time Black-owned vendors will be at Dunkin' Park. They will also be here for Yard Goats home games through the upcoming season.