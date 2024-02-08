Black History Month

Black-owned businesses gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

Woody’s Wings in New Haven and RastaRant in Hartford are taking Super Bowl orders through Sunday.

By Briceyda Landaverde

“I have been cooking my whole life,” Woody’s Wings owner Woody Lacy said.

Lacy started his business at home in New Haven several years ago.

“So, I started in my backyard with it, me and my wife kept going and building up our clientele. We lucked up and got a brick-and-mortar in Westville and we just took over ever since,” Lacy said.

Now, Woody’s Wings operates out of a storefront located on Church Street. Lacy is gearing up for one of the busiest business days of the year, Super Bowl Sunday. 

“One year we had like 7,000 wings. Everybody from all over ordering our platters," Lacy said.

There are nearly 40 flavors of wings, but the signature style is the Woody wing.

“It is buffalo-based, but it does have a little bit of sweet to it and it also has a spicy taste to it” Lacy said. 

In Hartford, RastaRant Owner and Chef Gigi Lawrence are offering an array of vegan Caribbean dishes for the big game.

“We are going to be doing some vegan wings, we are going to do some Rasta Pasta, which is our famous meal and that you can share with the whole family,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence also started her business by cooking in her own kitchen at home. Now, she is working out of a commercial kitchen inside the swift building in Hartford.

“We are like a hidden gem,” Lawrence said.

RastaRant is featured on shopblackct.com and it can be found on DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Lawrence hopes to one day open a storefront.

“I feel like I am a voice for young girls that are looking to start their own business,” Lawrence said.

