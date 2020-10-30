Blackbaud Data Breach Impacts Two Connecticut Hospitals

The widespread Blackbaud data breach impacting a large number of organizations is impacting two Connecticut hospitals: Yale New Haven Hospital and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Blackbaud is a software company that the hospitals use for donor communications and engagement.

"YNHH was notified by Blackbaud on Sept. 1, 2020 that an unauthorized party had removed non-financial information as part of a ransomware attack on Blackbaud systems at some point between Feb. 7 and May 20, 2020," a Yale spokesperson said in a statement.

"Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) immediately undertook an extensive internal investigation to determine what information was potentially exposed and which people were affected," the statement continued.

L+M was notified on August 14 that Blackbaud suffered a ransomware attack impacting its 35,000 clients, according to the hospital.

Blackbaud has assured that all data was destroyed and they do not believe any information has been spread, the spokesperson said.

Certain demographic information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and philanthropic history were included in the Blackbaud databases subject to the incident, the spokesperson said.

There is also a very small subset of the population where financial information may have been exposed. Those people are being notified directly and offered complimentary credit monitoring service, according to the spokesperson.

More information about the data breach can be found here.

The hospital said they continue to investigate if any other hospitals in their health system were affected by the data breach.