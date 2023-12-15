Bloomfield homicide suspect is arrested by authorities in Arizona

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Bloomfield that happened on Dec. 4.

Authorities found Devante Swaby, 29, in Peoria, Arizona, on Friday after he allegedly fled the state to avoid arrest.

Timothy Ross, 31, of Bloomfield, was shot on Bloomfield Avenue, near Cottage Grove Road, around 8:50 a.m.

Earlier this week, police released new information about a vehicle which authorities say was involved in the homicide. Police said the vehicle might have been parked or driving in the area along Cottage Grove Road and Bloomfield Avenue before the shooting.

Following the shooting, Bloomfield police reached out to the U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force for help finding the suspect.

Swaby was arrested by authorities in Arizona and transported to the Peoria Police Department. He is being processed and will be extradited back to Bloomfield to face charges.

Once he's back in Connecticut, authorities said he will face charges for the Dec. 4 incident including murder, criminal use of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon and more. He will be held on a $5 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.