Police increasing presence at Bloomfield schools after social media threat

There will be an increased police presence at Bloomfield schools on Tuesday after a threat on TikTok, according to Bloomfield police.

Police said the FBI’s Guardian notification system contacted the Bloomfield Police Detective Unit around 6:30 p.m. Monday about a tip from TikTok regarding a posting from Sunday that was perceived as threatening school violence.

The FBI alerted local police that the TikTok user might be in Bloomfield.

The head of Bloomfield School Security, Capitol Region Education Council School Security and the Bloomfield superintendent of schools were notified and the Bloomfield Police Department is providing extra police patrols to the area schools.

Police said the information they received mention no specific schools or locations.

Detectives are investigating.