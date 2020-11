Bluff Point Park in Groton is closed due to a law enforcement investigation, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials said EnCon Police and Connecticut State Police are conducting a search for a missing person.

Bluff Point State Park, Groton Ct is closed due to Law Enforcement Investigation https://t.co/8RyAQHJc6Q — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) November 3, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.