Blumenthal calls for action after deadliest year on Connecticut roadways

Sen. Richard Blumenthal re-introduced an initiative aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths and injuries.

“The Road to Zero Resolution” focuses not only on protecting drivers but also pedestrians and bicyclists.

The resolution was first introduced in 2021. It lays out policies and strategies that work toward safer roadways. On Friday, Blumenthal emphasized that data-based plan considering a tragic 2022.

“This year has been the deadliest year on record,” Blumenthal said.

According to the state Department of Transportation, 386 people were killed on Connecticut’s roads last year and 75 of them were pedestrians or bicyclists.

Roadway safety advocates joined the senator, calling for more action addressing pedestrian safety.

“It’s the responsibility of drivers to be vigilant behind the wheel to put down distractions and to slow down and to stop for pedestrians,” said Amy Watkins of Watch for Me CT.

In March, beloved Prince Tech High School basketball coach Kendall May was tragically killed in a Hartford hit-and-run. His family is still grieving.

“We lost everything,” Tyrone May said.

Addressing the safety crisis, the state will receive $2.4 million in federal money coming through the president’s “Safer Streets and Roads” grant. May says it should be used for things like more crosswalks.

“Neighborhoods in Hartford should have clear crossing places where people can cross so that we don’t have pedestrians just crossing in the middle of the street,” May said.

In addition to the 2022 fatalities, data also shows 230 people were seriously injured. Among those was former UConn track and cross country runner John Bysiewicz. The lieutenant governor’s brother was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver while biking in Guilford last November.

“He was going in a very high rate of speed in the opposite direction, and I did not see him,” Bysiewicz said.

Bysiewicz spent two weeks in the ICU and lost part of his left leg. He says he’s lucky to be alive.

“I was on the side of the road 10 feet into a cow pasture and my bike was 10 feet further into the pasture,” said Bysiewicz, who is now among the many supporting efforts to make roadways safer.

Addressing overall roadway safety, the legislature passed the “Vision Zero Bill” earlier this year. The wide-range safety initiative allows for the use of things like red light cameras.

Blumenthal explained that the “Road to Zero Resolution" would help fortify the plan the state has begun to put in place.

“People who walk, bike, as well as used cars, deserve better protection,” he said.

According to the DOT, there are many ideas currently being discussed. Among those things is the possibility of installing raised intersections and narrowing streets in some of the most dangerous areas.