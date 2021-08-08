Jet Skier Found Dead After Accident in Connecticut River: Police

EnCon Police are investigating after a body was found floating on the Connecticut River in Haddam Sunday evening.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said passing boaters reported a jet ski adrift at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later and recovered a body from the water shortly after.

EnCon Police said they believe there was an accident involving a single jet skier that led to the reported fatality.

The person's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Salmon River boat launch remains closed because of the investigation.